Nftikets
Nftikets
Smart ticketing on the blockchain
Event Ticketing: NFtikets is an event ticketing platform that uses NFT's as a means to validate event tickets using our wallet-less-minting architecture, users can pay for these tickets in their local currency. Wallet-less-minting API
Launched in
Events
API
Web3
by
Nftikets
About this launch
Nftikets
Smart ticketing on the blockchain
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
Nftikets by
Nftikets
was hunted by
Godwin Jimmy
in
Events
,
API
,
Web3
. Made by
Godwin Jimmy
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Nftikets
is not rated yet. This is Nftikets 's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
