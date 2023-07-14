Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Next Edge Starter
Next Edge Starter
All-in-one solution to kickstart your Next project
Visit
Upvote 7
$100 Off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Next Edge Starter is a comprehensive starter kit for building and launching modern web applications. It comes with 3 different templates to choose from.
Launched in
SaaS
Software Engineering
Development
by
Next Edge Starter
Haggle
Ad
A call-to-action SaaS buyers want to click
About this launch
Next Edge Starter
All-in-one solution to kickstart your Next project
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Next Edge Starter by
Next Edge Starter
was hunted by
Ören Aksakal
in
SaaS
,
Software Engineering
,
Development
. Made by
Ören Aksakal
. Featured on July 15th, 2023.
Next Edge Starter
is not rated yet. This is Next Edge Starter's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report