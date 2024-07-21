Launches
Newsflask
Newsflask
Latest headlines from around the world
NewsFlask is an interactive news platform that presents global news stories in a visually immersive and engaging way using a 3D digital globe interface.
Launched in
News
by
About this launch
Newsflask
International, Latest Headlines from around the world
Newsflask by
Newsflask
was hunted by
Nilay
in
News
. Made by
Nilay
. Featured on July 22nd, 2024.
Newsflask
is not rated yet. This is Newsflask's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
