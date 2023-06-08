Products
News IQ
A daily news quiz to keep you current
News IQ is a daily news quiz about top stories. 5 new questions every day with simple Wordle-like sharing. Every question has a short explanation with links to read more, so even if you're not a news junkie, it's a fun way to stay up-to-date.
Launched in
News
Free Games
Games
by
News IQ
About this launch
News IQ
A daily news quiz to keep you current.
News IQ by
News IQ
was hunted by
Harish Kilaru
in
News
,
Free Games
,
Games
. Made by
Harish Kilaru
,
Bharat Kilaru
and
Yogi Seetharaman
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
News IQ
is not rated yet. This is News IQ's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
