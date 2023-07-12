Products
Home
Product
Nekton.ai
Nekton.ai
Automate your day-to-day tasks with AI
Nekton is a service that will help you automate your daily tasks. You can describe your workflow in plain language, and Nekton AI will automate it for you and run it in the cloud.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Business
by
Nekton.ai
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let me know what you think, and share your automations!"
The makers of Nekton.ai
About this launch
0
reviews
99
followers
Follow for updates
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
