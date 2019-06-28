Nanolens (BETA)

Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Josh Choi
Helloooo Product Hunt! My name is Josh, a 21 year-old rising senior at Fordham University. Since entering college, I knew I wanted to make cool products — particularly apps that used computer vision technologies. Each year, I had the fortunate privilege to build something of this nature (previously I built Capsule: https://www.producthunt.com/post...). Now, I’m excited to share Nanolens, image-search powered by humans. Use Nanolens to detect celebrities, extract text from a photo, find nearby restaurants that serve a particular food found in a photo, and tons more. The best part about all of this is that you can make your own image-search results by creating a Nanopage. For a limited time only, use invite code PROCAT to sign up! I would love your feedback for this app so please don’t hesitate to email me at josh@nanolens.co or nanolens@nanolens.co with questions, concerns, or feature requests. Thanks, Josh
Upvote (1)Share
For some reason, Product Hunt won't allow us to add a YouTube video after it's submitted so here it is: https://www.youtube.com/embed/su...
It feels great to use image search in such a simple way
@rahul_kandoriya thanks!
How Do u Make Awesome Screenshot...
@sagar_shende1 I used Sketch! Got some inspiration from other apps out there :)
Really great use of feature NLC! Love the UI too 🙌
@lachlankirkwood thank you!