Nanolens 2.0

Hey Product Hunt! Josh here, maker of Nanolens. On July 25th, 2019, we launched Nanolens to enable people to detect celebrities, friends, places, text, and discover groups related to what's in their photos or videos (https://twitter.com/ProductHunt/...). After 6+ months of hacking away and simultaneously sucking at keeping my grades up my last year of undergrad, we pivoted Nanolens. After interviewing users and realizing they were engaging with the communities on the app significantly more than using our visual search tools, we narrowed our problem set to 2 parts: 1. People grow into and out of their social circles. So why aren't there any digital products that reflect this? 2. Information getting buried in a conversation is a pain in the a** because of the tangential nature of a conversation. We also discovered that this is why people often make subgroups within an existing group just to talk about a certain topic. TL;DR We pivoted Nanolens to a new social network that enables you to grow into and out of your social circles — just like in real life. You can make private or public parties (groups or communities) that last a day, week, month, or forever. So what differentiates Nanolens? 1. Disassembling Parties: In real life, we know when a conversation ends because we part ways. But digitally, this isn't as evident given the fact that you could be left on "read" at 9:41 AM. On Nanolens, we foster the disbanding nature of group dynamics by specifying end dates within group interactions. 2. Social Network: We're *not* another messaging app. We're a social network. You don't have to sign in multiple times to join private or public parties and you're encouraged to build a whole new identity around the topics and parties you care about. 3. Permanence & Ephemerality: If the heart of Nanolens is its group, its brains are its posts. Posts can either disappear or remain permanent on your profiles. We realized an imperative aspect in group interactions — particularly *new* group interactions — is the fact that joining a new group can be intimidating. And sometimes, you don't want a record of what you're sharing tied to your identity. Here's our full product description: PARTIES (groups or communities) ■ Create parties that last forever, a day, week, or month. ■ For close friends, make private parties. To build communities, make public parties. ■ Give your party a unique name and description and invite your friends to join via Messages. POST & CONNECT ■ Post photos, videos, links, stickers, moments, or messages in a party. ■ To send posts that disappear, press and hold the send button (arrow pointing up) from the message view. ■ Tag your friends with "@" and link other parties with "#" in your posts or messages. ■ See who viewed your post or others' posts. ■ Create threads for a post with a reply or subreply. ■ Add members as friends to see their posts, memberships, or send them private messages. VISUAL SEARCH ■ Discover other related parties based on what's in a photo or video. ■ Detect QR codes, celebrities, friends, places, or take action with text from any photo or video. ■ Find relevant places such as restaurants or businesses nearby. ■ Search for related objects on the web. I also made a public party called #ProductHunt — You can join via this link when you make an account: https://www.nanolens.co/party=ET... Josh P.S. Thank you to https://www.twitter.com/pablosta... for his artwork!
