Nanolens

An image search engine powered by people and communities

Get useful results from your photos or videos, or make your own results. Use Nanolens to detect objects, recognize celebrities, extract/interact with text (of email screenshots), get restaurants nearby serving food found in a photo, and more!
Helloooo Product Hunt! My name is Josh, a 21 year-old rising senior at Fordham University. Since entering college, I knew I wanted to make cool products — particularly apps that used computer vision technologies. Each year, I had the fortunate privilege to build something of this nature (previously I built Capsule: https://www.producthunt.com/post...). Now, I’m excited to share Nanolens, image-search powered by humans. Use Nanolens to detect celebrities, extract text from a photo, find nearby restaurants that serve a particular food found in a photo, and tons more. The best part about all of this is that you can make your own image-search results by creating a Nanopage. For a limited time only, use invite code PROCAT to sign up! I would love your feedback for this app so please don’t hesitate to email me at josh@nanolens.co or nanolens@nanolens.co with questions, concerns, or feature requests. Thanks, Josh
