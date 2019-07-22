Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Maker
Nik Paushkin
Hi, guys! I’m Nik, founder and CEO of Braincrumbs, a team of web and mobile developers. We want to introduce you Nabla, a digital wallet for a new global economy. In today’s world, we can easily communicate with our friends or family using the Internet. Wherever we are, we can call them or write a message in a few seconds. But what if we need not only to communicate but also to provide more support? This is what we are developing Nabla for. What Nabla does Nabla lets you send money to anyone over the world fast and easy like a message. - No bank account is required. - No fees, so be free to send even few cents. - No KYC, if you don't want to deposit or withdraw to a bank account or by a credit card. - Send and receive money everywhere in the world, if you are connected to the Internet. - Send money by a user name on popular social media, even to people, who haven’t Nabla account yet: they will get the money when join. - Store your money safe: only you have access to your account, and no one can lock your money. How Nabla works Nabla uses a decentralized public blockchain called Snax: it was launched a few months ago and has DPoS consensus. - Nabla uses account system of Snax blockchain. - Nabla uses Social Transactions mechanism of Snax blockchain. - To provide stability of value Nabla will issue a stablecoin on Snax blockchain: a special token, which is fully backed by USD in a one-to-one ratio. All reserved funds of USD will be held in trust, registered in the USA. Progress of development The public beta version of Nabla, is already available in App Store and Google Play. For now, you can try it out with sending of the native tokens of Snax blockchain. Short term plan What we are going to do in 2019: - Raise investments through a crowdsale of the company’s shares. - Develop and launch a stablecoin, backed by USD. - Improve usability of account creation and restore. Mid-term plan What we are going to do in 2020: - Add ability for immediate payments with QR-codes. - Develop a secure protocol for online payments using encrypted push notifications. - Issue stablecoins, backed by different currencies (EUR, GBP, etc.). - Help Snax community to integrate more social platforms (there are only Twitter and Steem right now). We will be glad to get any feedback from Product Hunt community!
Upvote (2)Share
Perfect app for send and receive Snax,thanks for nabla team
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@stepanovsds i hope more crypto on nabla 👍
A very easy and simple wallet to use. Now it has been much faster to send and receive Snax. Congratulations to the team!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@jammerson I'm glad you liked Nabla, thanks for your comment.