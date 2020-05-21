Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Peter Thaleikis
Maker
Hey! I'm happy to present you a new project @kambanthemaker is working on: MyQuickSite (www.myquicksite.com). It turns a Google Sheet into a neat website! Comes with a number of handy features - have a look at the site to get the full list!
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Thank you @spekulatius1984. I am Kamban, creator of flatga.io. So excited to be launching my product :) I always wanted to build a no code tool, mainly inspired by carrd.co. I use Google Sheet a lot and love it, sometimes I was not happy to share with others when I needed a much simpler and beautiful interface, with simple filters. Remember Google Sheet can be connected with other apps easily with powerful automation tools like Integromate, and Zapier. Fascinated by Google Sheet’s power, decided to build this tool. It lets you convert your Google Sheet into a website or webpage. In simple terms, it takes your Google Sheet data, applies Bootstrap layout, and CSS to make it look good. Happy to answer any questions you might have!
Upvote (1)Share