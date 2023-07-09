Products
Home
→
Product
→
MyMod.AI
MyMod.AI
Empower your stream with AI
MyMod.AI is a twitch chat bot that uses Artificial Intelligence to moderate your chat. It allows you to timeout users using natural language commands and create custom AI commands to make your chat more dynamic.
Launched in
Video Streaming
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
MyMod.AI
Bleach Cyber
About this launch
MyMod.AI
Empower Your Stream with AI!
MyMod.AI by
MyMod.AI
was hunted by
Musab Dali
in
Video Streaming
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Musab Dali
. Featured on July 11th, 2023.
MyMod.AI
is not rated yet. This is MyMod.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report