Mutrics GB-30

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Yang Wang
Hunter
Mutrics Gaming Glasses are meant for gamers to wear while they game. The lenses on the frames filter out blue light, which Mutrics claims will reduce eye strain during long gaming sessions. The sides of the stems have micro speakers that fire sound into your ears, making the glasses kind of like a gaming headset. To coincide with gaming culture, the glasses come in various colorways, including one that mimics the classic color scheme of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.
UpvoteShare