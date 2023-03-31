Products
Home
→
Product
→
muted.io
muted.io
Magical collection of tools to learn music & music theory
🎹 A collection of useful interactive tools to help you grasp music theory concepts like notes, keys, scales, chords and intervals. ✅ Plus, some tools to make music right in the browser, including a simple beat maker and a step sequencer.
Launched in
Music
,
Education
,
Online Learning
by
muted.io
About this launch
muted.io
✨ Magical collection of tools to learn music & music theory
muted.io by
muted.io
was hunted by
Seb
in
Music
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Seb
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
muted.io
is not rated yet. This is muted.io's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report