muted.io

muted.io

Magical collection of tools to learn music & music theory

🎹 A collection of useful interactive tools to help you grasp music theory concepts like notes, keys, scales, chords and intervals. ✅ Plus, some tools to make music right in the browser, including a simple beat maker and a step sequencer.
Launched in Music, Education, Online Learning by
muted.io
About this launch
Magical collection of tools to learn music & music theory
muted.io by
was hunted by
Seb
in Music, Education, Online Learning. Made by
Seb
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-