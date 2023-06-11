Products
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore

Find and highlight multiple words on webpages

Multi Find allows you to smoothly search and highlight specific fragments, words or phrases within any webpage. It also displays scrollbar marks, the number of occurrences and allows you to jump through the occurrences of the highlighted words.
Productivity
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore by
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore
was hunted by
Vincent Greco
in Productivity. Made by
Vincent Greco
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore
is not rated yet. This is Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore's first launch.
