Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Multi Find
Multi Find
Find and highlight multiple words on webpages
Visit
Upvote 36
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Multi Find allows you to smoothly search and highlight specific fragments, words or phrases within any webpage. It also displays scrollbar marks, the number of occurrences and allows you to jump through the occurrences of the highlighted words.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore
Find and highlight multiple words on webpages.
1
review
37
followers
Follow for updates
Multi Find by
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore
was hunted by
Vincent Greco
in
Productivity
. Made by
Vincent Greco
. Featured on June 12th, 2023.
Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Multi Find: Search, Highlight, Explore's first launch.
Upvotes
36
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#23
Report