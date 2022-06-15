Products
Home
→
Product
→
MRRLE
Ranked #16 for today
MRRLE
Wordle for startup's MRR
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
MRRLE is a daily game inspired by Wordle. You are trying to estimate the MRRs of new Startups every day.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Startup Lessons
by
MRRLE
About this launch
MRRLE by
MRRLE
was hunted by
Serhad iletir
in
Productivity
,
Tech
,
Startup Lessons
. Made by
Serhad iletir
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
MRRLE
is not rated yet. This is MRRLE's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
0
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#47
Report