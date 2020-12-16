Motion Pro
Harry Qi
Founder of Motion
Hey Product Hunt! I’m excited to publicly release Motion Pro today, which has been in private beta for many months. Motion Pro changes the way you interact with your apps to reduce friction and speed up workflow - i.e. we are “Superhuman-izing” all your apps, starting with the major ones within GSuite: Google Drive: One of the worst things about Drive is how complicated the folder structure is, so you end up relying on search to find files. The problem with search is that you never know exactly where your files are; as a result, you are doomed when you don't know what to search for or when search doesn't work. In addition, search is actually quite slow for docs you access very frequently. Motion solves both search and file organization at once. Google Chrome: A lot of us have dozens of tabs all the time across one or multiple windows. It can get really hard to navigate between different tabs, clean them up, or save your work. Even worse, having that many tabs means your computer can get really slow. Instead of keeping all these tabs and then using the Great Suspender as a bandaid, Motion helps you easily clean these tabs up, so that you’ll never even get to a state of a messy browser. Google Calendar: Calendar is almost the opposite of email - each time you need to use the calendar, it takes at most a few minutes, but you visit the calendar dozens of times a day (versus email - you might only check it a few times a day, but you stay in there up to hours each time). Thus, the most important thing about calendar is accessibility - because frequency is high and duration is low. Motion lets you access your calendar in the fastest way possible, without switching context from what you are currently doing. In addition, Motion automates manual tasks like sharing availabilities and scheduling meetings. A suite of other tools: many of them are still in beta (you’ll be able to access) - such as letting you check LinkedIn profiles from any webpage, write emails without being in your inbox, and protect yourself from getting distracted. In addition, you can now use Motion from anywhere on the desktop, not just within the browser. So imagine pulling your calendar up while in Zoom or searching for a document while in Slack, without having to leave these apps. I hope you will enjoy!
The motion team doesn’t stop! Amazing new and improved features consistently!
Great idea, context switching is a huge problem for me.