Hey Product Hunt! I am pumped to show what our team has been working on for the past half year, finally ready to show to the public! Motion streamlines tedious calendaring tasks for you. You can schedule meetings, share availabilities, and join calls from any page. All with one shortcut. Motion is very fast - so fast that you don't even need visit another website or app to use the calendar. We designed Motion to be a non-immersive experience - you can pull up your Motion calendar right on any page, as if it were native to that page. There are two major benefits of this: 1. Speed: it's literally the fastest possible experience - no loading GCal, no finding tabs, no typing in Spotlight, no switching apps. Beyond that, Motion also automates workflows like joining meeting, emailing guests, or sharing availabilities. 2. Focus: context-switching is costly to your productivity - how many times do you switch to another tab to do something, and then after you are done, you forget what you were working on before? It can take minutes to pick up where you left off. With Motion, you don't switch context or lose focus. We believe calendaring is fundamentally different from some of the other daily tasks like emailing, meeting, or note-taking. All of the latter should be immersive experiences - because each time you need to do one of these things, it takes minutes to hours. However, think about what you are doing each time you visit the calendar - viewing your day, joining a call, creating an event, find times to meet...etc - most of them take less than a minute, but their daily frequency is very high. As a result, you find yourself jumping in and out of the calendar more than 20 times a day. This is why Motion calendar is non-immersive. Finally, some of the things Motion Calendar does: ✅ Load your calendar instantly right on any website ✅ One-click join call button before a meeting ✅ Categorize calendar types (your own versus teammates) ✅ Intelligently generate meeting time suggestions ✅ Easily configure booking page for each invitee when scheduling meetings ✅ One-click email when running late ✅ Email templates for meeting guests Love, Co-Founders of Motion
