Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Moshpyt
Moshpyt
Music collaboration & monetization
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Upload your beats & acapellas on Moshpyt and allow the community to flip them! E.g. Someone uploads a beat, you lay vocals on it and then upload it as a flip to the original beat! Also sell licenses to the beats & acapellas you upload to Moshpyt!
Launched in
Music
by
Moshpyt
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Moshpyt
Music collaboration & monetization
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Moshpyt by
Moshpyt
was hunted by
Aditya Bansal
in
Music
. Made by
Aditya Bansal
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Moshpyt
is not rated yet. This is Moshpyt's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#21
Report