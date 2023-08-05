Get app
Your Pocket Memory Assistant, a AI-Powered Personal Space

Illuminate your memories and reflections in an AI-powered sanctuary. Capture moments, analyze sentiments, and revisit cherished memories. Your intuitive, private journaling space designed for profound introspection. Dive in, and let your thoughts glow.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Moolight
MarketWhite,LLC
MarketWhite,LLC
"Thanks for trying out Moolight. We've had this idea of creating the ideal app to seize life's moments for quite a while. This is our best effort to turn that idea into reality. We would love to hear your thoughts."

About this launch
was hunted by
Legolas Wang
in Productivity, Writing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Legolas Wang
and
Oran Xu
. Featured on August 6th, 2023.
