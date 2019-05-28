Moment Bags

iPhone Lens Maker Moment Launches New Bags and Wallet Cases

Moment, a company known for its popular lenses designed for iPhones, today came out with a new series of bags and wallet cases that are meant to be used with the lenses. There's a new Moment Fanny Sling ($69.99) and Moment Crossbody Wallet (starting at $54.99), which you can use to store your lenses and other iPhone-related essentials.