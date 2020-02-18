Discussion
Yang Wang
Maker
Many people spend over 8 hours working with the laptop every day but failed to find a way to get a flexible posture no matter where they are. That’s why we create MOFT Z. It’s a truly lightweight and convenient sit-stand desk at an affordable price. It helps you develop a healthy sit-stand working lifestyle in the easiest way, keeping you be active and productive all day. -Standing Mode MOFT Z offers a natural 10inchese height for your palms to rest onto the laptop, and your eyes to look at the screen with no strain or tension. -Sitting Mode MOFT Z also prepared three angles to fit your own working style while sitting - 25° for typing on your laptops, 45° for reading and writing, and 60° for browsing on small devices like tablets.
