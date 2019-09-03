MOFT X
Invisible and foldaway stand for phones & tablets
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Yang Wang
Over the past years, the performance of mobile devices has risen by 200%. But are they equipped with the same degree of improved comfort as well? No. And that's why we created MOFT X stand set. It's everything a stand can be, but it's nothing when you don't need it. - MOFT X Phone Stand Scientific research indicates that smartphone users hold their phones vertically about 94% of the time. Sadly, however, most of the attachable stands on the market are only designed with horizontal angles. 60° is perfect when you stand it up, you need an angle to help you read these vertical contents in clarity & comfort. Whether it's Facial unlock, video-chat, messaging, news browsing…At 60°, you can totally do anything we mentioned just now, hands-free. As a stand, it must get the job done properly before anything else. As thin as MOFT X phone stand can be, you will be amazed that such small body still packs up to three cards. Your driving license, your credit card, your namecard. Don’t worry, we got RF-ID, all your cards are safe and sound. - MOFT X Tablet Stand Tablets are only one step away from being a 2nd screen for your laptops --- a right angle. Nobody wants to look back and forth for different tasks. MOFT X tablet stand offers up to 8 angles that nobody can refuse to work with. Browsing, sketching, reading... We save the possibilities to you to find out, all you need to know is, they work. We hope that our stands appealing to us can be are attractive to you as well :)
UpvoteShare