Hey hunters! I'm posting here in hope of solving a huge, nagging problem with modern development - coupling between your teams. Whether you're developing a classic web application with your front-end and back-end teams fighting over API contracts and constantly waiting on each other, or you're making an app and you want to work with a real remote back-end or you have multiple microservices talking to each other and you are looking to create a strong contract before embarking on the long road of development, look no further! Mockadillo is here and it will solve this pesky problem of ours! My name is Nenad and, as a long time software engineer I am constantly facing these issues. Somebody is changing their API signature or I am stuck waiting for other teams to push hard-coded data or to use local mocks that I have to manage just so I can work, it has never been easy. Additional stress is built up when there is no trouble-free way of discussing changes with the rest of the team, or when the unavoidable thing happens - API is down! With Mockadillo, you can view and manage your mocked API in one place, not having to worry about maintenance, which allows you to work without interruptions and plan ahead, all the while staying agile, and your entire team can be a part of Mockadillo because we don’t charge for additional team members! Using our conditions system which returns a different response for different requests, you can mimic the way your API behaves, return binary responses using base64 encoding, return errors, simulate timeouts and more. By employing builtin generator syntax, you will have access to a wide array of random data generators, a list which we're expanding as we speak and to which we'll be adding list and REST resource generators. You can add credits, change your plan (check out our trial offer that lasts for a limited period of time and has 1 API, 1 Route and unlimited responses) and start mocking. Our soon to be implemented roadmap includes: Swagger/OpenAPI import/export, REST resource definitions and code generators in order to make it even easier to plug your newly mocked API into your code. We are wide open to comments and/or suggestions. We're still in the beta stage of development, and for the upcoming months we offer +20% on all credit purchases. Looking forward to hearing from you, Nenad Lukic The creator of Mockadillo
