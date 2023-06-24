Products
Minimal Icons Pack - iOS & iPadOS
Minimal Icons Pack - iOS & iPadOS
A minimalist set of 134 custom icons for iOS & iPadOS
A minimalist set of 134 custom icons for iOS & iPadOS, make your iPhone and iPad unique, with a minimalist look, in total harmony with your style. What's Included: 134 custom minimal icons; The pack including Popular Apple & 3rd Party App Icons
Launched in
Icons
Apple
by
About this launch
A minimalist set of 134 custom icons for iOS & iPadOS
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Julio Trois
in
Icons
,
Apple
. Made by
Julio Trois
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Minimal Icons Pack - iOS & iPadOS's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
