Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Joe Bloom
Maker
After suffering some difficult mental health problems over my lifetime, I realised there's not many free and comfortable places in the world to talk about what's going on for you. So with an interest in tech and a desire to make safe spaces for people to chat about what is on their mind, mind.chat was born over a year ago. We've just launched the donut bot into the community inside our #meet channel - giving everyone the opportunity to chat privately 1:1 with someone else in our mindful community. Hope to see you in there!
UpvoteShare