Millie is a mobile app for charitable giving. Each week, we match you with new nonprofits personalized to your giving habits. Donate with a simple swipe.
Why We Built MillieWhen I looked back at my charitable giving from 2018, I felt like a fraud. Here I was, always championing my cause-orientation, my passion for doing good in the world, yet none of my charitable contributions were driven by me. I was a follower 😳.
This app is designed to get millennials addicted to givingWhen you open the new charity app Millie, you'll see the profiles of three organizations that need funding. Each has a picture and quick description to court your interest. If you feel drawn to one, simply click to learn more, and then swipe right to make a donation.
Hi, PH! I’m Rachel, the founder of Millie. Millie is a charitable giving app that connects people with the nonprofits they care about. 💭🤷🏻♀️I looked back at my own giving in 2018, I felt like a fraud. I didn’t donate to causes I was passionate about, but instead gave most of the money I had set aside for charity to peer campaigns run by friends. I wanted to be thoughtful about where I allocate my charitable dollars, and to easily connect with the organizations I’m backing. Millie is that solution. 💡Each week, we match you with three nonprofits geared towards your demonstrated giving habits. When you find one you support, swipe to donate. It’s that simple. 💃About Me: Formerly a product designer, I’m based in Boston and backed by a female-led, rockstar team. We care about the impact we have on this world, and hope you do, too. 🙏👇Have thoughts about Millie? We’d love your feedback and are here to answer your questions! Ask away.
