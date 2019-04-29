Log InSign up
Millie

A new kind of charitable giving.

Millie is a mobile app for charitable giving. Each week, we match you with new nonprofits personalized to your giving habits. Donate with a simple swipe.
Why We Built MillieWhen I looked back at my charitable giving from 2018, I felt like a fraud. Here I was, always championing my cause-orientation, my passion for doing good in the world, yet none of my charitable contributions were driven by me. I was a follower 😳.
MediumRachel Klausner
This app is designed to get millennials addicted to givingWhen you open the new charity app Millie, you'll see the profiles of three organizations that need funding. Each has a picture and quick description to court your interest. If you feel drawn to one, simply click to learn more, and then swipe right to make a donation.
Fast Company
Rachel Klausner
Hi, PH! I’m Rachel, the founder of Millie. Millie is a charitable giving app that connects people with the nonprofits they care about. 💭🤷🏻‍♀️I looked back at my own giving in 2018, I felt like a fraud. I didn’t donate to causes I was passionate about, but instead gave most of the money I had set aside for charity to peer campaigns run by friends. I wanted to be thoughtful about where I allocate my charitable dollars, and to easily connect with the organizations I’m backing. Millie is that solution. 💡Each week, we match you with three nonprofits geared towards your demonstrated giving habits. When you find one you support, swipe to donate. It’s that simple. 💃About Me: Formerly a product designer, I’m based in Boston and backed by a female-led, rockstar team. We care about the impact we have on this world, and hope you do, too. 🙏👇Have thoughts about Millie? We’d love your feedback and are here to answer your questions! Ask away.
