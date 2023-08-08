Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Mill
See Mill’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Mill
Mill
Turn your food scraps into compost
Visit
Upvote 6
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Meet the first all-inclusive food-recycling service, ready to transform your peels, bones, stalks, and forgotten leftovers — and get them back into the food system.
Launched in
Home
Tech
Food & Drink
by
Mill
Aistro
Ad
Personalized AI astrology powered by LLM
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Mill
Mill turns your food waste into chicken feed
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Mill by
Mill
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Home
,
Tech
,
Food & Drink
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Mill
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#101
Report