This is the latest launch from Mill
See Mill’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mill
Mill

Mill

Turn your food scraps into compost

Meet the first all-inclusive food-recycling service, ready to transform your peels, bones, stalks, and forgotten leftovers — and get them back into the food system.
Launched in
Home
Tech
Food & Drink
 by
Mill
About this launch
Mill
MillMill turns your food waste into chicken feed
0
reviews
42
followers
Mill by
Mill
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in Home, Tech, Food & Drink. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
Mill
is not rated yet. It first launched on January 18th, 2023.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
1
Day rank
#58
Week rank
#101