Home
→
Product
→
mgmtsOS
mgmtsOS
The Ultimate Notion Template for Artist Managers in Music.
mgmtOS: The ultimate Notion template for artist managers. Simplify artist development, release tracking, tour management, marketing, and operations. Revolutionize talent management in the music industry. Try it now!
Launched in
Music
Marketing
Notion
by
mgmtsOS
About this launch
mgmtsOS
The Ultimate Notion Template for Artist Managers in Music.
mgmtsOS by
mgmtsOS
was hunted by
NK
in
Music
,
Marketing
,
Notion
. Made by
NK
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
mgmtsOS
is not rated yet. This is mgmtsOS's first launch.
