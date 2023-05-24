Products
mgmtsOS

The Ultimate Notion Template for Artist Managers in Music.

mgmtOS: The ultimate Notion template for artist managers. Simplify artist development, release tracking, tour management, marketing, and operations. Revolutionize talent management in the music industry. Try it now!
Launched in
Music
Marketing
Notion
 by
About this launch
mgmtsOS by
was hunted by
NK
in Music, Marketing, Notion. Made by
NK
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is mgmtsOS's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-