Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Metaphor Search API
Metaphor Search API
API to connect your LLM to the internet
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Metaphor is the only tool you need to connect your LLM to the internet. Use fully neural search and get clean parsed HTML in just one line of code. Completely free to use up to 1000 requests/month!
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Search
by
Metaphor Search API
Altos AI
Ad
AI Powered Ad Management For Agencies
About this launch
Metaphor Search API
API to connect your LLM to the internet
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Metaphor Search API by
Metaphor Search API
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Search
. Made by
Will Bryk
,
Kudzo Ahegbebu
and
Jeffrey Wang
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
Metaphor Search API
is not rated yet. This is Metaphor Search API's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report