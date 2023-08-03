Products
Metaphor Search API

Metaphor Search API

API to connect your LLM to the internet

Metaphor is the only tool you need to connect your LLM to the internet. Use fully neural search and get clean parsed HTML in just one line of code. Completely free to use up to 1000 requests/month!
Launched in
API
Artificial Intelligence
Search
 by
About this launch
Metaphor Search API by
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Search. Made by
Will Bryk
,
Kudzo Ahegbebu
and
Jeffrey Wang
. Featured on August 7th, 2023.
