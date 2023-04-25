Products
MentalOS
MentalOS
Understand yourself better with the MentalOS Notion template
MentalOS is a daily mood log that can help you identify negative thought patterns, challenge them, and practice healthy coping mechanisms. Record your mood, identify triggers, and develop a better understanding of your own thoughts and behaviors.
Health & Fitness
Notion
MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal
MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal
Understand yourself better with the MentalOS Notion Template
MentalOS by
MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal
was hunted by
Colin Chadwick
in
Health & Fitness
,
Notion
. Made by
Colin Chadwick
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal
is not rated yet. This is MentalOS - Notion Mood Journal's first launch.
8
1
#55
#161
