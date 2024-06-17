Launches
Instant virtual meditation buddies

Experience virtual coworking for meditation. Our platform pairs you 1-on-1 with a partner over video, fostering a consistent and effective meditation routine without the need for willpower. Meditators, just hop on board.
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Meditation
Focusmate
Bubble
