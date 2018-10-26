Create or join a group chat of people who are within 1 mile
Perfect for events, meetups, or just chatting with people nearby e.g. students in your campus.
Ask / connect / talk with people near you instantly.
Set up a chat in seconds. Protect it with a password if you wish.
Reviews
Discussion
Colin Winhall
Hi @tomm_ what's the meaning behind the name? It comes across slightly unnerving to be honest and when added to the fact that it's gps based communication I feel it is not a great fit? Do I go on this chat to get trolled or what? I feel the name is too negative and brings the entire value of the idea down.
Ryan Hoover
@colinwinhall same. Naming often sets the tone for brand new users.
John Palmer
Agree with @colinwinhall. I thought this description sounded really cool but the name + branding are totally off-putting.
Aseem
I like the concept but I think you might find it difficult to differentiate yourself from a Meetup kind of platform. Maybe the exact usecases for people who live within 1 mile of each other needs to be thought through. For instance people might need company to try out some new cuisine, to jog in the morning or just to have some coffee etc.
