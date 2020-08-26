discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Vitaly Soldatenko
Maker
Hey PH 👋 I am glad to present Masterly.ai - a recurring income stream for professionals. Masterley.ai focuses on professionals: developers, CPAs, consultants, lawyers, doctors, financial advisors, coaches, techs, teachers, and other pros. – Let your clients subscribe to your services via a monthly membership 💰 With Masterly.ai, you can start not only your subscription business but get tools to engage and manage your clients, tasks, ceases, deals, and more. When you start Masterly.ai you get: - Recurring income stream - Your own email list - Unlimited subscriptions - A marketplace for all your services - Community features - Control over what’s free and what’s only for your paying clients Free invites here: https://masterly.ai Please don't hesitate to share your feedback and ask questions! Change the way your skills are valued! P.S. Initially, it was a private closed portal for a small group of professionals in finance and law. When we started receiving requests from our friends - professionals from various industries who lost their office-jobs - thought it might be a good idea to open it for other pros. We're in the middle of making a decision; we would like to understand how interesting this is for a broad audience. What do you think of it❓
UpvoteShare