Home
→
Product
→
Mastering Bard
Mastering Bard
Crafting Effective Prompts
Explore Bard, Google's conversational AI, with a detailed guide. Perfect for beginners or experts, this e-book enhances prompt crafting.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Books
Search
by
Mastering Bard
About this launch
Mastering Bard
Crafting Effective Prompts
Mastering Bard by
Mastering Bard
was hunted by
Matheus Mello
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Books
,
Search
. Made by
Matheus Mello
. Featured on August 25th, 2023.
Mastering Bard
is not rated yet. This is Mastering Bard's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
