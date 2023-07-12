Products
  Home
  Product
  Marble Insurance: Add to Apple Wallet
Marble Insurance: Add to Apple Wallet

Marble Insurance: Add to Apple Wallet

Add any insurance card to your Apple wallet in a few taps

Free
Embed
With Marble, members manage, shop, and earn rewards on their insurance. Now, regardless of carrier or insurance type, you can access and share your insurance card and policy details in your Apple Wallet with just a few taps from the Marble app.
Launched in
Fintech
E-Commerce
Apple
 by
Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations
Mason
About this launch
Marble: Insurance Savings & Automations
0
reviews
18
followers
was hunted by
Bethany Buer
in Fintech, E-Commerce, Apple. Made by
Stuart Winchester
,
Adi Sundar
,
Isabel Rittenberg
,
Arpan S. Amin
,
Tiffanie Qian
,
Kaisa Filppula
and
Alvaro Rubio Gomez
. Featured on July 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-