- Pros:Cons:
Seamless login with PH api. Well done 🙂
It has potential with more features to be stand out among its competitors
Congrats on this launch! 🎉
- Pros:Cons:
Easy login with PH and great result! Potential for more.
Feature set is low, but with great potential
Congratulations on the launch 🚀
Discussion
Osman Ahmed
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I built MakerSite for the Makers Festival under the Web Apps category. I tried to keep the signup process as minimal as possible. For the future, I aim to add more themes and customization options. I would love to hear your thoughts on the platform!
Congrats on the launch 🎉
@ardian_bahtiarsyah Thank you! 🙏
Sleek design as always and the PH integration works perfectly!
@samuelpolat Thanks Samuel! 🙌
