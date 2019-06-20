Log InSign up
Create a website with your Product Hunt profile

Extremely simple portfolio builder. Makersite lets you create a website with your Product Hunt profile.
  • Ardian Bahtiarsyah
    Ardian BahtiarsyahDeveloper and Maker of Apisentris
    Pros: 

    Seamless login with PH api. Well done 🙂

    Cons: 

    It has potential with more features to be stand out among its competitors

    Congrats on this launch! 🎉

    Ardian Bahtiarsyah has used this product for one month.
  • Osamah Aldoaiss
    Osamah AldoaissFrontend Developer
    Pros: 

    Easy login with PH and great result! Potential for more.

    Cons: 

    Feature set is low, but with great potential

    Congratulations on the launch 🚀

    Osamah Aldoaiss has used this product for one day.
Osman Ahmed
Osman Ahmed
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I built MakerSite for the Makers Festival under the Web Apps category. I tried to keep the signup process as minimal as possible. For the future, I aim to add more themes and customization options. I would love to hear your thoughts on the platform!
Ardian Bahtiarsyah
Ardian Bahtiarsyah
Congrats on the launch 🎉
Samuel Polat
Samuel Polat
Sleek design as always and the PH integration works perfectly!
Osman Ahmed
Osman Ahmed
Maker
@samuelpolat Thanks Samuel! 🙌
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
This is so cool, @ozzie. Unfortunately I'm unable to continue to the next step after authenticating. I click publish and nothing happens.
