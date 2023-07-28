Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Maker Calc
Maker Calc

Maker Calc

Measurement Calculator for People who Build with their Hands

Free Options
Embed
A measurement calculator for real-time fraction math on those tricky equations you need to perform while working on projects. Maker Calc allows you to quickly input measurement-based fractions to calculate your results in real time as you type.
Launched in
Maker Tools
Crafting
 by
Maker Calc
Stan
Stan
Ad
Sell digital products seamlessly
About this launch
Maker Calc
Maker CalcMeasurement Calculator for People who Build with their Hands
0
reviews
13
followers
Maker Calc by
Maker Calc
was hunted by
Jake Hasler
in Maker Tools, Crafting. Made by
Jake Hasler
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
Maker Calc
is not rated yet. This is Maker Calc's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-