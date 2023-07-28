Products
Home
→
Product
→
Maker Calc
Maker Calc
Measurement Calculator for People who Build with their Hands
A measurement calculator for real-time fraction math on those tricky equations you need to perform while working on projects. Maker Calc allows you to quickly input measurement-based fractions to calculate your results in real time as you type.
Launched in
Maker Tools
Crafting
by
Maker Calc
Stan
About this launch
Maker Calc
Measurement Calculator for People who Build with their Hands
Maker Calc by
Maker Calc
was hunted by
Jake Hasler
in
Maker Tools
,
Crafting
. Made by
Jake Hasler
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
Maker Calc
is not rated yet. This is Maker Calc's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report