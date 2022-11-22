Products
Main Street Data
Main Street Data
Stock KPIs, Fundamentals, and Revenue/Expense Segmentation
Main Street Data is a company research platform focused on company-specific metrics like KPIs and income and expense segmentation, as well as standardized fundamentals. Don't spend $20k on a Bloomberg terminal!
Launched in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Finance
by
Main Street Data
About this launch
Main Street Data
Stock KPIs, Fundamentals, and Revenue/Expense Segmentation
Main Street Data by
Main Street Data
was hunted by
James Kelley
in
Fintech
,
Investing
,
Finance
. Made by
James Kelley
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Main Street Data
is not rated yet. This is Main Street Data's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#116
