Products
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Main Street Data
Main Street Data

Main Street Data

Stock KPIs, Fundamentals, and Revenue/Expense Segmentation

Free
Embed
Main Street Data is a company research platform focused on company-specific metrics like KPIs and income and expense segmentation, as well as standardized fundamentals. Don't spend $20k on a Bloomberg terminal!
Launched in Fintech, Investing, Finance by
Main Street Data
AppSumo
AppSumo
Ad
90% off the BEST business software during Black Friday
About this launch
Main Street Data
Main Street DataStock KPIs, Fundamentals, and Revenue/Expense Segmentation
0
reviews
3
followers
Main Street Data by
Main Street Data
was hunted by
James Kelley
in Fintech, Investing, Finance. Made by
James Kelley
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
Main Street Data
is not rated yet. This is Main Street Data's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#33
Week rank
#116