Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Mailwave AI
Mailwave AI

Mailwave AI

Meet Mailwave the best AI email marketing tool

Free Options
Embed
Mailwave AI is an intuitive, AI-powered email marketing tool. It simplifies campaign creation, automates workflows, optimizes deliver ability, and provides data analysis for improved targeting and conversion rates.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Mailwave AI
n8n
n8n
Ad
Advanced workflow automation for technical people
About this launch
Mailwave AI
Mailwave AIMeet Mailwave the best AI email marketing tool
0
reviews
13
followers
Mailwave AI by
Mailwave AI
was hunted by
Marius
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Marius
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Mailwave AI
is not rated yet. This is Mailwave AI's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
0
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-