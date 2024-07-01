Launches
MailSlurp
MailSlurp
Test, build, and automate email and SMS
Create email accounts and phone numbers on demand then control them from tests, code, dashboards, and AI automation. Build complex email and TXT workflows, routing, and webhooks; test applications end to end.
API
Email Marketing
Security
MailSlurp
MailSlurp
Modern Email APIs for Developers and QA teams.
MailSlurp by
MailSlurp
Robin
API
Email Marketing
Security
Jack Mahoney
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
MailSlurp
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on January 4th, 2018.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
