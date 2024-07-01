Launches
MailSlurp

Test, build, and automate email and SMS

Create email accounts and phone numbers on demand then control them from tests, code, dashboards, and AI automation. Build complex email and TXT workflows, routing, and webhooks; test applications end to end.
API
Email Marketing
Security
Robin
in API, Email Marketing, Security. Made by
Jack Mahoney
. Featured on July 9th, 2024.
MailSlurp
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on January 4th, 2018.
