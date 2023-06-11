Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MailCarrier
MailCarrier

MailCarrier

Design emails once, send them everywhere

Free
Embed
MailCarrier is an open-source, self-hosted platform to design emails thanks to a powerful template engine, send them through a powerful APIs and collect logs of already sent emails. It ships with authorization out-of-the-box, all powered by Laravel.
Launched in
Email Marketing
Developer Tools
GitHub
 +1 by
MailCarrier
Trello Power-Up Suite by Hipporello
Ad
A collection of power-ups that streamline business processes
About this launch
MailCarrier
MailCarrierDesign emails once, send them everywhere
0
reviews
7
followers
MailCarrier by
MailCarrier
was hunted by
Danilo Polani
in Email Marketing, Developer Tools, GitHub. Made by
Danilo Polani
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
MailCarrier
is not rated yet. This is MailCarrier's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-