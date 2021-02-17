discussion
Viorel Iliescu
HunterCEO and Journalist
Maiar is a digital wallet and global payments app that is reimagining the way we interact with money, allowing you to exchange and securely store crypto on your mobile phone. **For everyone. Everywhere.** Create a wallet in seconds. No username, no password, no recovery phrase to backup. Just use your phone number. Maiar offers a digital identity layer that starts with a service mapping the phone number to a wallet address while preserving privacy and allowing users to send money to friends and family via their address book. **Send eGold and crypto as easily as sending a message.** Send crypto from your mobile directly to anyone, instantly and with negligible fees. No banks or intermediaries charging extra fees. This is how you get back value and time, to do what really matters to you. Maiar wallet supports the following crypto assets: - eGold (EGLD) - Binance Coin (BNB) - Ethereum (ETH). More assets are going to be added in the near future, like Bitcoin (BTC) for example. ** Earn free crypto ** Invite your friends and followers to try Maiar and get up to 100% of our commission every time they buy crypto! They'll receive a nice cashback reward, too. **Be a hero!** Sometimes you don't want to share your phone number with strangers, or maybe you simply don't know the number of a person, brand, site or cause. For all those cases, we are very proud to introduce the @herotags. Herotags are special usernames powered by the Elrond blockchain through a DNS service deployed on Elrond Network. **Control your crypto. Be your own bank.** At Maiar we help you protect your crypto with the highest level of security via cryptography and privacy features. We're approaching security through a process called progressive security. When having nothing to lose, you start light, and gradually receive security suggestions proportional to the assets you store. The more you use the app, the more sophisticated security features are triggered, to help you stay safe and secure. ** Get instant transaction notifications ** Tired of constantly checking your wallet while waiting for a transaction to be confirmed? With Maiar, you’ll be notified immediately when you receive your crypto. ** With Maiar’s one-tap support, you’ll never be alone ** Crypto can be confusing. That’s why we make it super easy to chat with us from anywhere in the app.
