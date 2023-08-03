Products
MagicQuit

MagicQuit

Automatically closes apps when you're not using them anymore

Free
Enjoy a cleaner MacOS desktop and more focus. MagicQuit is a small tool that automatically quits apps that you haven used within 12 hours (customizable). It's extremely lightweight, fully offline, free and open source.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
GitHub
MagicQuit
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"To Swift developers: Is it possible to check if an app (e.g. Word, Preview etc.) has no open windows (i.e. all windows have been closed)? I tried two ways with the help of GPT but both had limitations."

The makers of MagicQuit
About this launch
MagicQuit
Automatically closes apps when you're not using them anymore
MagicQuit by
was hunted by
Janis Berneker
in Mac, Productivity, GitHub. Made by
Janis Berneker
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is MagicQuit's first launch.
Upvotes
21
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-