Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → MagicPod
MagicPod

MagicPod

No-Code E2E Test Automation for Mobile and Web Apps

Free Options
Embed
E2E test automation cloud service for mobile apps (iOS, Android, Flutter, ReactNative) and web apps. Intuitive and simple UI, zero set-up, and zero installation. Enjoy superior flexibility with our 150+ commands for test script creation.
Launched in
Developer Tools
No-Code
Development
 by
MagicPod
Altos AI
Altos AI
Ad
AI Powered Ad Management For Agencies
About this launch
MagicPod
MagicPodNo-Code E2E Test Automation for Mobile and Web Apps
0
reviews
12
followers
MagicPod by
MagicPod
was hunted by
Suzu Kitamura
in Developer Tools, No-Code, Development. Made by
Suzu Kitamura
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
MagicPod
is not rated yet. This is MagicPod's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-