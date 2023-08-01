Products
Home
→
Product
→
MagicPod
MagicPod
No-Code E2E Test Automation for Mobile and Web Apps
E2E test automation cloud service for mobile apps (iOS, Android, Flutter, ReactNative) and web apps. Intuitive and simple UI, zero set-up, and zero installation. Enjoy superior flexibility with our 150+ commands for test script creation.
Launched in
Developer Tools
No-Code
Development
by
MagicPod
About this launch
MagicPod
No-Code E2E Test Automation for Mobile and Web Apps
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
MagicPod by
MagicPod
was hunted by
Suzu Kitamura
in
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
,
Development
. Made by
Suzu Kitamura
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
MagicPod
is not rated yet. This is MagicPod's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
