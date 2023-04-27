Products
Home
→
Product
→
Lollib AI
Lollib AI
Excel formulas, VBA code, regular expressions, Apps Script
Excel & Google Sheets formulas, VBA code, regular expressions, Apps Script and Chat messaging with system prompts.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Lollib AI
About this launch
Lollib AI
Excel formulas, VBA code, regular expressions, Apps Script
Lollib AI by
Lollib AI
was hunted by
Mike Francois
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Lollib AI
is not rated yet. This is Lollib AI's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
