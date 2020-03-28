Who's freezing hiring

Discussion
David Chouinard
Hi, I'm David — the cofounder at Candor. Seeing many of my friends worry about this, we started compiling this list of companies freezing hiring from Coronavirus at 6am... and haven’t stopped. I hope it helps. I'll keep updating it live, so email me at hello@candor.co if you're hearing anything.
@candor @davidchouinard Thank you for making this. Such an important initiative right now.
