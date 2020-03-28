Who's freezing hiring

  1. Home
With lots of offers rescinded in the last few days, we took some time out to compile this list of tech companies freezing hiring or doing layoffs (and the few that are still hiring). Updating live and linking to job boards if companies are still hiring.
Candor: 267 companies have frozen hiring, 44 had layoffs, 36 rescinded offers, 111 are hiringThe COVID-19 has taken a toll on the workforce, and you can now see a list of who's hiring, freezing hires, laying people off, and rescinding job offers, according to crowdsourced data from Candor, a company that helps tech workers negotiate salaries.
Hi, I'm David — the cofounder at Candor. Seeing many of my friends worry about this, we started compiling this list of companies freezing hiring from Coronavirus at 6am... and haven’t stopped. I hope it helps. I'll keep updating it live, so email me at hello@candor.co if you're hearing anything.
@candor @davidchouinard Thank you for making this. Such an important initiative right now.
