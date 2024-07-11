Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. liq.fun
liq.fun

liq.fun

Liquidate your friends on-chain

Free
Liquidate your friends on-chain.
Launched in
Web3
Cryptocurrency
Blockchain
 by
liq.fun
Polymer hiring
Polymer hiring
Ad
Hiring made simple
About this launch
liq.fun
liq.funLiquidate your friends on-chain
0
reviews
13
followers
liq.fun by
liq.fun
was hunted by
Max Bridgland
in Web3, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain. Made by
Max Bridgland
. Featured on July 16th, 2024.
liq.fun
is not rated yet. This is liq.fun's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-