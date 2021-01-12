discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
@HeyitsOlivier
Maker@heyitsOlivier on twitter
Heyhey PH, We created Linktree because we were tired of always editing our social media bio link whenever we had something new to share. However, popular services like linktr.ee charge $6 USD/month or more. Linkpage.bio is a more affordable solution (currently free, planning to charge $3/USD in the future). Linkpage.bio lets you place one link in your bio, leave it forever and then smoothly add, remove, and change the links on your link page. Linkpage.bio lets you have multiple links so you can always show the most relevant content. Features include: Analytics, custom domains, and scheduled links. Pages are fully customizable, and you can also edit the pages with custom HTML/CSS code. We would to hear your feedback and have a chat :) Merci!
Share