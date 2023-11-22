Products
Linker v2.0 - Bookmarks, Snippets, Wiki
Linker v2.0 - Bookmarks, Snippets, Wiki
Unleash the power of bookmarking: Linker v2.0 is here
Linker is an innovative and versatile All-in-One Bookmark, Snippets Manager, and Markdown Wiki Editor. This tool provides a centralized hub for organizing, accessing, and sharing your bookmarks, code snippets, and markdown notes.
Launched in
Android
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
About this launch
Unleash the Power of Bookmarking: Linker v2.0 is Here!
Linker v2.0 - Bookmarks, Snippets, Wiki by
was hunted by
Sergey Karakhanyan
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Edgar Nikoghosyan
and
Viktoria Katrich
. Featured on November 23rd, 2023.
